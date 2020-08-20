Advertisement

New images show Hanging Lake escapes fire path

This photo was captured by the White River National Forest after a flyover on Wednesday evening.
This photo was captured by the White River National Forest after a flyover on Wednesday evening.(White River National Forest)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:09 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Wednesday evening the White River National Forest Service was able to fly over Hanging Lake and snapped a few photos of the site. Amazingly, the site looks to have been spared by the flames.

Above the cliff face, you can see multiple torched trees, and the Forest Service says that some of the lower trail had burned, but to what extent is unknown.

Thus far, the Grizzly Creek Fire burning near Glenwood Springs has charred over 29,000 acres and remains 4% contained.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved

Latest News

News

4% containment achieved on Grizzly Creek Fire as it grows to over 29,000 acres

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The fire has grown to 29,732 acres, with 4% containment

News

Evacuations rescinded after wildfire scare near Carbondale

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Several evacuations were forced on Wednesday evening by a wildfire that sparked near Carbondale. However, a quick response from local crews and agencies working the nearby Grizzly Creek Fire suppressed the fire and evacuations have since been rescinded.

News

Pine Gulch Fire now at 14% containment, acreage downgraded to 121,781 acres

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A sliver of good news came from the Pine Gulch Fire as a new mapping has put it at 121,781 acres with 14% containment.

News

Pine Gulch Fire authorities competing for resources

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
The fire currently has almost 900 personnel. They say COVID-related change they’ve had to make is spreading out each fire crew. They are now driving supplies, including food, up to an hour and a half away.

Latest News

News

Wild Horse Roadhouse giving free meals to firefighters

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
The Wild Horse Roadhouse wanted to thank the firefighters and pay it forward.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Wildfires burning a combined 175,000 acres in Colorado

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Four wildfires across the state have burned over 175,000 acres.

News

Largest fires on record in Colorado history

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Pine Gulch Fire is moving on up the list of Colorado's largest fires, and currently is the 2nd largest in the state's history.

News

Highway 139 closed as Pine Gulch Fire continues to grow west

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Highway 139 is closed over Douglas Pass due to the Pine Gulch Fire.