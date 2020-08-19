Advertisement

Xcel Energy tips on saving energy and keeping the bills low during the heat wave

Xcel energy reminds customers of simple tips to save energy and keep bills low.
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:25 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The Western Slope is experiencing high temperatures and crews are battling wildfires, Xcel energy is reminding customers that simple steps at home can help preserve energy and keep bills low.

Here are some tips:

-Use electric fans instead of air conditioning when practical.

-Open windows at night to bring in cooler air and close in late morning to conserve the lower temperatures.

- Close drapes and blinds to keep out direct sunlight during hot periods.

- Avoid using evaporative coolers or humidifiers at the same time an air conditioning is running.

- Operate energy- intensive appliances, such as dishwashers, washing machines and dryers, during early morning and late evening hours.

- Limit the opening and reopening of refrigerators, which are major users of electricity in most homes.

- When possible, businesses should shift power-intensive work processes to morning or late evening hours.

