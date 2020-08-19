Advertisement

Pine Gulch Fire is now about 10 miles from Fruita and Loma

The Pine Gulch Fire has continued to grow and is about 8 to 10 miles north of Fruita and Loma
The Pine Gulch Fire has continued to grow and is about 8 to 10 miles north of Fruita and Loma(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:04 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FRUITA and LOMA, Colo. (KJCT) -

The Pine Gulch Fire has continued to grow and is about 8 to 10 miles north of Fruita and Loma.

“We’ve added an additional branch in the Fruita and Loma area to work on identifying some potential containment lines there,” says Traci LeClair, P.I.O., Pine Gulch Fire.

Embers sparked an additional spot fire of about 100-acres in the area that is still burning.

On the east side, crews are hoping to get residents back into their homes near 204 road in De Beque once power is restored.

Fire authorities say today is a crucial day for planning as the winds start to align with drainages--the dry drainages are essentially fuel to the fire.

The community can expect to see multiple smoke columns in the coming days.

“It’s been really crazy to wake up in the morning and our trampoline’s filled with ash and I come to work here in Fruita, and yesterday I saw a leaf on the ground that was burnt,” says Kayla Brown, Fruita resident.

The gratitude towards firefighters has been prominent across social media, something LeClair says has not gone unnoticed, "they really appreciate all the sentiment, the community has been absolutely amazing, they've been hugely supportive and you know, we can't ask for a better community to be working in."

There are currently no threats to Fruita or Loma.

