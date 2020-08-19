Pedestrian hit near Rickrock Drive Tuesday night
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:11 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A juvenile girl was hit by a truck Tuesday night near Rimrock Drive off of Highway 6 and 50.
Her condition is unknown at this time but was transported to the hospital in serious condition. The Grand Junction Police Department responded to the incident at around 6:50.
Information is limited at this time.
