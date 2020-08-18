WARNING: Bear sighting near 27 and G 1/2 Road area

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Over the past few days, several residents have reported seeing a bear near 27 Road and G 1/2 Road.

Colorado State Patrol officials say if you spot the bear, do not approach it, and call authorities immediately.

CSP says during the late summer and early fall, it is not uncommon to have some bear sightings in the Grand Valley.

