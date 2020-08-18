Advertisement

WARNING: Bear sighting near 27 and G 1/2 Road area

CPW was called to the area yesterday evening to try and locate the bear.
CPW was called to the area yesterday evening to try and locate the bear.(David Jones)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:01 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Over the past few days, several residents have reported seeing a bear near 27 Road and G 1/2 Road.

Colorado State Patrol officials say if you spot the bear, do not approach it, and call authorities immediately.

CSP says during the late summer and early fall, it is not uncommon to have some bear sightings in the Grand Valley.

