School District 51 monitoring air quality for students

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Coronavirus and smoke-- two big agenda items for schools around the valley today.

We talked to an excited Appleton Elementary principal who mentioned they had 93% of their families opt-in for in-person learning.

District 51 says they follow Mesa County Public Health's recommendations on air quality for things like sending kids outside for recess.

Due to the valley's varying regions, they often leave the decision on whether or not to send kids outside up to individual school administration.

Appleton Elementary tell us they have plenty of P.P.E. for all students and staff.

“Probably one of our big concerns right now is the smoke in that’s in the air, but we’re monitoring that with the air index and we’re trying to make sure that we keep our kids indoors, if that index shows that it’s dangerous outside,” says Principal Corey Hafey.

P.P.E. for the school included things like masks, wipes, and lab coats.

