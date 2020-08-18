Pine Gulch Fire virtual meeting held Monday night

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - For the first several days, winds blew fire and smoke from the Pine Gulch Fire to the Northeast.

Those winds have since shifted and the fire is now moving to the Southwest. That smoke is now having an impact on the Grand Valley.

Fire officials say if you can see less than a mile or smell the smoke, it may be best to stay indoors with the windows shut. While also keeping outdoor activities limited, if possible. Some of the winds died down during the day on Monday, which caused the smoke to sit in the valley. The fire itself has pushed closer to loma and Fruita.

“Those residents in Fruita and loma are starting to see, they can see fire up on the ridge now the winds have shifted it’s pushing it that direction. We’re still looking at 8 to 10 miles distance from those communities there. We’ve had a lot of aircraft and shifted resources to those areas to put in containment lines between where the fire is and those communities.” Said Public Info. Officer, Tracy LeClair.

The Rocky Mountain Type 1 Incident Command Team held a Facebook Live community meeting in response to the recent developments. The purpose of the meeting was to share information about the fire and let the community ask questions about their concerns.

Garfield County Sheriff, Lou Vallario, talked about people returning to their homes after evacuations;

“Fire behavior is crazy so once you get home and get settled and get some things done, please get back into that pre-evacuation mode by having a to go bag ready. Making sure medicines, pets, things that you’ve already taken care of, are ready to go so that if we need to pull that trigger and we put you in pre-evacuation or it’s time to evacuate, you’re all in good shape and no one is scrambling and no one is panicking.”

Firefighters are still working to control the fire. It is now burning over 85-thousand acres and remains at 7% containment. It remains the fourth largest wildfire in Colorado history. The 138-thousand acre Hayman Fire, Southwest of Denver, was the largest fire recorded, back in 2002.

