Advertisement

Gov. Polis issues executive order banning open fires for next month

Governor Polis has announced a statewide executive order banning open fires for the next 30-days due to fire concerns.
Governor Polis has announced a statewide executive order banning open fires for the next 30-days due to fire concerns.(KKCO/ KJCT)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:24 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Governor Polis has announced a statewide executive order banning open fires for the next 30-days due to fire concerns.

This comes as four larges wildfires are actively burning in the state. Combined, the four fires have burned over 130,000 acres across the state. Three of the four fires were likely human-caused according to the Governor.

This ban includes campfires, fireworks, and other open sources of ignition. This does not include gas grills, camp stoves, and approved covered fire pits.

The only counties on the Western Slope that didn’t already have these restrictions were Delta, Chaffee, and Ouray Counties.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crews expect some containment by Tuesday evening, Grizzly Creek Fire burning 27,000 acres

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The fire has grown to 27,000 acres, with 0% containment

News

Error in SNAP benefit notice causes concern for thousands of Coloradans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Thousands of Coloradans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) received a scare earlier this month after they received a notice that they received zero benefits for the month of August.

News

WARNING: Bear sighting near 27 and G 1/2 Road area

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Over the past few days, several residents have reported seeing a bear near 27 Road and G 1/2 Road.

News

Smoke continues to be a factor, Pine Gulch grows to 87,209 acres

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Smoke will continue to stick around in the valley as the Pine Gulch and Grizzly Creek Fire continue to rage on in western Colorado.

Latest News

News

Pine Gulch Fire virtual meeting held Monday night

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dave Ackert
Officials held a virtual meeting on Facebook and Zoom Monday evening at 6pm that was open for the public to ask questions and express concerns about the Pine Gulch Fire and our safety.

News

Firefighters encounter bears while fighting the Grizzly Creek Fire

Updated: 17 hours ago
The Grizzly Creek Fire is 0% contained.

News

School District 51 monitoring air quality for students

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
"Probably one of our big concerns right now is the smoke in that's in the air, but we're monitoring that with the air index and we're trying to make sure that we keep our kids indoors, if that index shows that it's dangerous outside,” says Principal Corey Hafey.

News

School District 51’s first day back to in-person learning

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
It's a first day of school like they've never seen before as kids of all ages were required to wear a facemask and social distance in School District 51 schools.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.