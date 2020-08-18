Advertisement

Error in SNAP benefit notice causes concern for thousands of Coloradans

Thousands of Coloradans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) received a scare earlier this month after they received a notice that they received zero benefits for the month of August.
Thousands of Coloradans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) received a scare earlier this month after they received a notice that they received zero benefits for the month of August.(CO Dept of Human Services)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
August 3, 17,381 residents were notified that they were allotted zero benefits for the month, which was an error. All 276,588 Colorado households on SNAP benefits were eligible for and received the maximum allotment benefit due to a federal waiver the state received related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reasoning of the error is unknown.

For SNAP clients, you can head to this website to verify your balance. https://www.ebtedge.com/gov/portal/PortalHome.do

