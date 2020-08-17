Advertisement

William Perry Pendley to be withdrawn from BLM head, says senior official

A senior administration official says President Donald Trump intends to withdraw the nomination of William Perry Pendley to head the Bureau of Land Management.
A senior administration official says President Donald Trump intends to withdraw the nomination of William Perry Pendley to head the Bureau of Land Management.(Matthew Brown | AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:19 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) - A senior administration official says President Donald Trump intends to withdraw the nomination of William Perry Pendley to head the Bureau of Land Management. The news was cheered by conservationists who insisted the longtime advocate of selling federal lands should not be overseeing them. Pendley is a former oil industry and property rights attorney from Wyoming who has been leading the Bureau of Land Management for more than a year under a series of temporary orders from Interior Secretary David Bernhardt. Democrats alleged the temporary orders were an attempt to skirt the nomination process, and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and conservation groups have filed lawsuits to have him removed from office.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One man sustains serious injuries after shooting at the Riverview Trailer Park

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Jason Burger
Grand Junction Police say one male victim was shot and suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

News

Pine Gulch Fire grows to almost 90,000 acres

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Pine Gulch Fire has burned up to 85,407 acres and is 7% contained.

News

Grizzly Creek Fire remains at 0% contained, burning over 25,000 acres

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The fire has grown to 25,690 acres, with 0% containment

News

American Red Cross Opens Evacuation Center as New Fire Threatens Rifle Community

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Natalie Cruz
Rifle residents forced to evacuate their homes last night as another brush fire broke out near the Rifle fish hatchery on highway 325.

Latest News

News

American Red Cross Opens Evacuation Center as New Fire Threatens Rifle Community

Updated: 5 hours ago
Rifle residents forced to evacuate their homes last night as another brush fire broke out near the Rifle fish hatchery on highway 325.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Grizzly Creek Fire Impacts Businesses

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Aaron from Sweet Coloradough said that the fire is impacting his business.

News

Grizzly Creek Fire Doubles in Size

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:38 PM MDT
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
The fire has burned 14,663 acres and is 1% contained.

News

School District 51 teachers walk out of board meeting

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:22 PM MDT
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
During the meeting, a group of about 40 teachers walked out in anger due to the inability to fully attend the meeting during their lunch breaks.