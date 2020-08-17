Advertisement

Wildfires burning a combined 130,000 acres in Colorado

Photo of the Pine Gulch Fire burning near Grand Junction.
Photo of the Pine Gulch Fire burning near Grand Junction.
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:17 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Amidst roughly 94 percent of Colorado experiencing drought conditions, four wildfires spread across the state have burned at least 130,000 acres. This figure will continue to grow as containment levels on each fire is below 10%, and unfavorable conditions are being forecasted across the fire zones.

PINE GULCH FIRE

The largest of the fires in the state is burning 18 miles north of Grand Junction, and as of Monday morning has burned 85,407 acres. The fire started from lightning on July 31, and over 800 fire personnel are assigned to the fire. The fire is the fourth-largest in state history and still remains at 7% containment. The southwest portion of the fire has been extremely active, burning critically dry fuel on cliff faces and down into drainages, making on the ground efforts difficult. Multiple air tankers have been working the fire throughout the day on Monday to help suppress the blaze.

GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE

Burning near Glenwood Springs is the highest priority fire in Colorado, the Grizzly Creek Fire. The fire has shut down I-70 between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum since it sparked on August 10. The fire has burned 25,007 acres and is 1% contained. Several residents have had to evacuate their homes due to the proximity to the flames, and several more are on pre-evacuation orders. Drought conditions coupled with low humidity and gusty winds have fueled this fire to double in size over the weekend, and conditions remain ripe for growth on Monday and for the days ahead. There is no estimated time for I-70 to reopen.

CAMERON PEAK FIRE

The Cameron Peak Fire is burning roughly 60 miles west of Fort Collins and 15 miles southwest of Redfeather Lakes. It started on August 13 and has quickly grown to 13,305 acres. Critically dry fuels paired with hot, dry, and windy weather have been driving the rapid fire growth. The cause of this fire has not been determined.

WILLIAMS FORK FIRE

Sparking on Friday, the Williams Fork Fire has already grown to 6,345 acres and is 0% contained. The fire is burning 15 miles southwest of Fraser and has consistently been displaying extreme fire behavior, burning through intensive beetle kill in a relatively remote area. Numerous campgrounds and homes have been evacuated in the area, and fire officials believe the blaze was human-caused.

Smoke from all of these fires has made for hazy conditions all across the state. Roughly 30% of Colorado counties are under an Air Quality Advisory, and these conditions will continue in the week to come.

