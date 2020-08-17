Advertisement

Police track down man who fled accident

Photo taken Sunday night.
Photo taken Sunday night.(David Jones)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 1:57 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Earlier Monday morning, a man was tracked down by police after fleeing the scene from a car crash.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, at 23rd Street and North Avenue. The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of a motorcycle versus car crash.

The motorcyclist was hurt and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene, however, his license plate was left at the scene, which led police to be able to track him down.

His identity and charges stemming from this incident have not been released.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One man sustains serious injuries after shooting at the Riverview Trailer Park

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jason Burger
Grand Junction Police say one male victim was shot and suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

News

William Perry Pendley to be withdrawn from BLM head, says senior official

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A senior administration official says President Donald Trump intends to withdraw the nomination of William Perry Pendley to head the Bureau of Land Management.

News

Pine Gulch Fire grows to almost 90,000 acres

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Pine Gulch Fire has burned up to 85,407 acres and is 7% contained.

News

Grizzly Creek Fire remains at 0% contained, burning over 25,000 acres

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The fire has grown to 25,690 acres, with 0% containment

Latest News

News

American Red Cross Opens Evacuation Center as New Fire Threatens Rifle Community

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Natalie Cruz
Rifle residents forced to evacuate their homes last night as another brush fire broke out near the Rifle fish hatchery on highway 325.

News

American Red Cross Opens Evacuation Center as New Fire Threatens Rifle Community

Updated: 9 hours ago
Rifle residents forced to evacuate their homes last night as another brush fire broke out near the Rifle fish hatchery on highway 325.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Grizzly Creek Fire Impacts Businesses

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Aaron from Sweet Coloradough said that the fire is impacting his business.

News

Grizzly Creek Fire Doubles in Size

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:38 PM MDT
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
The fire has burned 14,663 acres and is 1% contained.