One man sustains serious injuries after shooting at the Riverview Trailer Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Our crew on scene says the incident happened just before 5:00 a.m. on Sunday at the Riverview Trailer Park near 1550 Highway 50.

Grand Junction Police say one male victim was shot and suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. Officers set up a perimeter and looked for a suspect, but have not found one. The incident is under investigation.

We will continue to update this article.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.