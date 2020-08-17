American Red Cross Opens Evacuation Center as New Fire Threatens Rifle Community

RIfle, Colo. (KJCT) -

Many Rifle residents were forced to evacuate their homes last night as another brush fire broke out near the Rifle fish hatchery on highway 325.

The Colorado River Rescue tweeted this morning “With strong work and assistance from multiple partner agencies, the fire is controlled and in mop up. Further updates will be available later this morning. Thank you to all who assisted.”

The American Red Cross of Western Colorado opened up an evacuation center at Rifle High School. American Red Cross volunteers says they are prepared and ready to accommodate anyone who needed more help.

Overnight, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that evacuations were being lifted from Rifle falls to County road 226.

Evacuations remain in effect above Rifle falls.

