Advertisement

Trump orders Chinese owner of TikTok to sell US assets

President Donald Trump walks over to speak with the press after arriving on Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Trump heading to New York to visit with his younger brother, Robert Trump, who has been hospitalized in New York.
President Donald Trump walks over to speak with the press after arriving on Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Trump heading to New York to visit with his younger brother, Robert Trump, who has been hospitalized in New York.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:20 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday gave the Chinese company ByteDance 90 days to divest itself of any assets used to support the popular TikTok app in the United States.

Trump’s executive order said there is “credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance … might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States.”

Trump last week ordered sweeping but vague bans on dealings with the Chinese owners of TikTok and the messaging app WeChat, saying they are a threat to U.S. national security, foreign policy and the economy.

It remains unclear what the TikTok orders mean for the app’s 100 million U.S. users, many of them teenagers or young adults who use it to post and watch short-form videos. Trump on Friday also ordered ByteDance to divest itself of “any data obtained or derived” from TikTok users in the U.S.

Microsoft is in talks to buy parts of TikTok.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended Trump’s earlier TikTok and WeChat orders Thursday, telling reporters he was exercising his emergency authority under a 1977 law enabling the president to regulate international commerce to address unusual threats.

“The administration is committed to protecting the American people from all cyber threats and these apps collect significant amounts of private data on users,” said McEnany, adding that the Chinese government can access and use such data.

TikTok said it spent nearly a year trying to engage in “good faith” with the U.S. government to address these concerns.

“What we encountered instead was that the Administration paid no attention to facts, dictated terms of an agreement without going through standard legal processes, and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses,” the company’s statement said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Josephine closer to land, Kyle moving away

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Josephine continued to just barely hold on to its tropical storm status Friday as Tropical Storm Kyle formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of New England, packing winds near gale force but with no major population centers in its projected path.

National

More than $425K raised for 5-year-old boy fatally shot at point-blank range in N.C.

Updated: 1 hour ago
More than $425,000 has been raised for a 5-year-old boy who was fatally shot at point-blank range in North Carolina.

News

Grizzly Creek Fire Doubles in Size

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
The fire has burned 14,663 acres and is 1% contained.

National

Census Bureau adds emails, phone calls to door-knocking

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
If you haven't filled out the 2020 census form yet, you may be getting an email, call or questionnaire in the mail asking you to answer the questions.

Latest News

News

School District 51 teachers walk out of board meeting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
During the meeting, a group of about 40 teachers walked out in anger due to the inability to fully attend the meeting during their lunch breaks.

News

Governor Polis meets with the Pine Gulch Fire Incident Management Team in Grand Junction

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
He ensured the De Beque community of a timely evacuation order, "I think obviously, residents of De Beque are very concerned right now—they will be warned with enough time if there needs to be a mandatory evacuation—at this point there doesn't."

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

National Politics

Trump dodges question on QAnon conspiracy theory

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Trump has a long history of advancing false and sometimes racist conspiracies.

National Politics

Trump won't weigh in on QAnon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Trump refuses to answer question about QAnon while backing candidate who promotes its baseless theories.