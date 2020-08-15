Advertisement

Governor Polis meets with the Pine Gulch Fire Incident Management Team in Grand Junction

Governor Polis was in town to meet with the incident command center here in Grand Junction, specifically for the Pine Gulch Fire.
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:18 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

He ensured the De Beque community of a timely evacuation order, "I think obviously, residents of De Beque are very concerned right now—they will be warned with enough time if there needs to be a mandatory evacuation—at this point there doesn't."

Something he felt was important to mention to Grand Valley residents, “I know people are also concerned across Mesa County about the air quality, its—I would be very cautious about outdoor recreation.”

The presence of COVID-19 is still being looked after for fire crews coming to the area form outside the state, “we also got updated on the precautions being taken around coronavirus with people coming in from other states. Obviously, Mesa County’s been very fortunate, had very low incidents-- I’m confident based on the update that we got that they’re taking the steps necessary to prevent additional spread of coronavirus with all the folks coming in out of state to help with the fire.”

Firefighters are avoiding community-style gatherings during their stay as COVID-19 precaution.

The fire was moved from a type 2 incident management team to a type 1 due to its complexity.

