The humane society is raising money for a new van
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:24 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Rivers Humane Society started a gofundme in order to raise money for a new van.
They transport the animals to the vet and take them to adoption events in this van, but it is very old and has a lot of miles and dents on it.
The humane society feels it is essential to get these animals a new and safe vehicle to ride in.
You can find the gofundme on the humane societies website.
