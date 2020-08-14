Advertisement

Suspect arrested in death of 4-year-old shot while sleeping at home

Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:01 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF/CNN) - It’s a sigh of relief for Charron Powell and her family as the suspect in the shooting death of her 4-year-old son Legend Taliaferro is in custody.

“I do feel his spirit,” Powell said. “I knew we were going to get justice.”

Ryson Ellis is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in connection to the June murder.

“We are confident that the person we brought you today is the shooter,” Jean Peters Baker said.

According to court documents, Ellis drove to the Citadel Apartments in the early morning hours of June 29 and shot into the apartment where Legend was sleeping.

Police received a number of tips naming Ellis as the suspect.

One woman who has a baby with Ellis was sleeping inside the apartment at the night of the shooting.

Court documents reveled another woman who was with Ellis told investigators he asked to stop at the Citadel Apartments, where he got out of the vehicle.

The witness told investigators she heard gunshots before Ellis ran back to the car and then the sound of a gun hit the floorboard.

"Our community really bravely stepped forward on this case with information," Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said.

Legend’s mom called the day a good one, but she also says sad one because there are no winners.

“As a community we also have to recognize that now there’s a young man who is incarcerated due to an incident. This is a lose-lose situation for my family and including his,” Powell said.

As the city tackles the 120-plus homicides so far this year, Powell and Baker say justice for Legend is an example of what happens when community stands up against violence.

“Don’t give up hope and even in light of our historic numbers,” Baker said. “Don’t become callous.”

“This should bring us together,” Powell said.

Copyright 2020 WDAF via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hospital staff hosts wedding ceremony for COVID-19 patient

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Carlos Muniz was set to marry his fiancee, Grace Leimann, last month, but got sick and was hospitalized with COVID-19.

National

Hospital staff creates wedding ceremony for COVID-19 patient

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
Carlos Muniz was set to marry his fiancé, Grace Leimann, last month, but got sick and was hospitalized with COVID-19. After finding out about their engagement, hospital staff wanted to do something special.

National

Funeral held for 5-year-old shot and killed while playing outside in N.C.

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Cannon’s father, Austin Hinnant, said Cannon was just riding his bike when police say a neighbor, Darrius Sessoms, walked up and shot Cannon in the head.

National

Tropical Storm Josephine weakens slightly in Atlantic Ocean

Updated: 3 hours ago
Josephine is just barely holding on to its tropical storm status as it moves over the Atlantic Ocean as the earliest “J-named” storm in a record-setting hurricane season.

Latest News

National Politics

Democrats tested in first party convention of pandemic era

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is poised to unveil his vision for the modern Democratic Party in the first presidential nominating convention of the coronavirus era, an all-virtual affair that will test the former vice president’s ability to overcome unprecedented logistical challenges in an urgent mission to energize a winning coalition.

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: 3 hours ago
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

National

Iran, Turkey lash out at UAE over agreement with Israel

Updated: 6 hours ago
The agreement would make the UAE the first Gulf Arab state — and the third Arab country, after Egypt and Jordan — to have full diplomatic ties with Israel.

National

President Trump blasts the mail-in voting process, critics say he's causing havoc on democracy

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
President Trump keeps blasting the mail-in voting process, critics say he's causing havoc on democracy.

National

A police captain helped a little Missouri girl get a doghouse for her puppy

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
A police captain helped a little Missouri girl get a doghouse for her puppy.

National

AP FACT CHECK: Harris eligible to serve as VP, president

Updated: 8 hours ago
False claims that Kamala Harris is not legally eligible to serve as U.S. vice president or president have been circulating in social media posts since 2019, when she first launched her Democratic primary campaign.