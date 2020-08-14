Polis extends mask mandate for another 30 days

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Friday, Governor Polis extended his executive order another 30 days requiring Coloradans to wear face coverings while in public indoor places.

The amendment clarifies that individuals performing life rites are exempt from the face-covering mandate while a life rite is being performed. “Life rites” include wedding ceremonies, graduations, funeral services, baptisms, bris ceremonies, and other religious ceremonies.

