How to help the firefighters

American Red Cross Donations
American Red Cross Donations(Stacy)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:21 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Firefighters have gotten an overwhelming amount of questions on how people can help support them. The incident response teams and the American Red Cross have come together to tell the community how everyone can help.

Tracy LeClair from the Incident Response Team explained that they have a logistics team that was created to make sure that the firefighters have everything they need. “They work long hours each day but we make sure that they are well taken care of and our logistics crew gets them water, ice, and all of their meals on a daily basis.”

Because they are fully stashed with everything they need, they do not need any donations. This is also to help keep the firefighters safe.

LeClair said, “” part of this is for firefighter safety. insuring they have the proper nutrition and the proper hydration, the other part of it is just making sure that the firefighters get what they need. “

If you do want to help, the American Red Cross is still accepting monetary donations. “The red cross first priority is to shelter and support those who have been affected by the fire. Financial donations is really the fastest and best way to help those individuals,” Catie Ballenger, Regional Communications Specialist.

If you would like to donate, you can visit the American Red Cross website down below.

American Red Cross

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

