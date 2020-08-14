Chick-Fil-A employees volunteer during restaurant remodel

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Grand Junction Chick-Fil-A workers may not be working hard in the drive-thru lane right now, but they are volunteering around the community.

Today, the team trimmed bushes, pulled weeds, and organized the landscape at The Willows Assisted Living Facility.

Since the restaurant has undergone a 9-week remodel, the owners have asked their employees to volunteer.

Family Health West hopes this will help the Willows residents’ mental health—they’ve been on lock down since March.

“We’re pretty jazzed about it, it’s pretty fun we’re a company that is very service oriented at the store and this is just an extension of taking our service from the store out in the community so doing what we do every day, but in a different way and that’s very exciting for us and our team members,” says co-owner, Joe Walsh.

All employees will get paid during the remodel and the team will continue to volunteer around the Valley.

