Stage 2 fire restrictions start tomorrow for Mesa, Garfield, White River Nat’l Forest

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Amidst some of the driest conditions on record for the Western Slope, Mesa County, Garfield County, and the entire White River National Forest will be entering Stage 2 Fire Restrictions starting on Friday.

The Pine Gulch Fire and the Grizzly Creek Fire burning in western Colorado are consuming local, state, and federal resources, and local jurisdictions are trying to limit future fires by enforcing these restrictions.

“We cannot afford to have fires start in these conditions, and we need everyone to do their part to make sure we are following Stage 2 guidance for how to prevent fires,” said Grand Junction Fire Chief Ken Watkins.

Under these restrictions, only devices that are liquid-fueled or gas-fueled are allowed. As a rule of thumb, if the fire can be “turned off,” rather than “put out,” it is allowed says the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

Therefore, campfires, charcoal grills, coal, wood-burning stoves, tiki torches, and fire pits are off-limits – for now.

Agricultural burns are allowed, but only with a sheriff’s office issued permit. You can find that application here https://sheriff.mesacounty.us/divisions/emergency-services/fire-restrictions/

All BLM Land in Mesa County and the Colorado National Monument will also be under these restrictions. The only lands that are exempt from these restrictions are lands managed by the U.S. Forest Service.

