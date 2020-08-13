Advertisement

Power outages reported in Downtown Grand Junction

Roughly 1,500 Xcel Energy customers in the downtown area were affected by an outage this morning, and crews are now working to restore power.
Roughly 1,500 Xcel Energy customers in the downtown area were affected by an outage this morning, and crews are now working to restore power.(MGN)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:52 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Roughly 1,500 Xcel Energy customers in the downtown area were affected by an outage this morning, and crews are now working to restore power.

The cause of the outage is not known, but we do know that several traffic lights are out. If the lights are out, treat it as a four-way stop.

Meals on Wheels Mesa Country says that the will be unable to serve meals today due to the outages. This will effect all home delivered meals, dining sites, and their Drive-Thru. They expect to be back at it again tomorrow.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grizzly Creek Fire grows to over 6,000 acres

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The fire has grown to 6,250 acres, with 0% containment

News

Firefighters make a stand at Roan Creek, Pine Gulch now 5th largest in Colorado history

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Firefighters were able to make an important stand in the Roan Creek drainage, but the fire continues to march on and is now the fifth-largest wildfire in Colorado history.

News

No Name evacuees speak on their evacuation order

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
“There was a lot of smoke and there hadn’t been smoke on Monday, plumes, but not on Monday, there was a lot of smoke and there was a lot of ash”

News

I-70 road closure

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Though the road can't actually catch fire itself the fire can easily blow across it with high flame lengths-- something they say has already happened at least once.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Independence Pass closed, CDOT cites “heavy traffic” due to I-70 closure

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed Highway 82 over Independence Pass due to heavy traffic and safety concerns.

News

No recovery of humidity overnight is a primary factor of rapid fire growth

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Low humidity levels during the nighttime have added to the frustration of trying to contain the Pine Gulch Fire.

News

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser in Western Slope

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:01 AM MDT
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
The Colorado attorney general made his way to the Western Slope today and talked about several topics his office is working on.

News

Grizzly Creek Fire: Evacs ordered, 0% containment

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:22 PM MDT
|
By (Jason Burger)
A sense of urgency in Glenwood Springs as volunteers prepare to help those evacuated because of the Grizzly Creek Fire. The fire is now at 3200 acres, and I-70 is still shut down.