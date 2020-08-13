Advertisement

No Name evacuees speak on their evacuation order

By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:08 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

It’s been a challenging time for some residents from No Name who were forced to evacuate from their homes Tuesday.

“It’s really an interesting thing to drive away from your home and your community, especially some place like No Name,” says Sean Jeung, evacuee.

We met a family who shared their experience with us after they were forced to leave.

“There was a lot of smoke and there hadn’t been smoke on Monday, plumes, but not on Monday, there was a lot of smoke and there was a lot of ash,” says Jeung.

It was the first time she and her husband had been evacuated and the first time summer they hadn't made an evacuation box in four years.

Though they say it was more difficult than they thought to leave their belongings behind, they're just happy to be safe with each other and their dogs.

The family is currently staying at a friend’s house, but were offered a place to stay at the Hotel Denver.

“To get on I-70 headed into Glenwood and look into the rearview, side view mirror and see the explosion of smoke as we were leaving No Name,” says Jeung.

The hotel is currently housing five families while the Red Cross is on stand-by for anyone who needs assistance.

The couple says their house is currently safe.

Here’s the full list of communities evacuated from the area:

· No Name

· Lookout Mountain

· Homestead Estates

· Bair Ranch

· High Aspen Ranch

· Coulter Creek

· Cottonwood Pass

· Spring Valley Ranch

