I-70 road closure

Interstate 70 is still closed near Glenwood canyon.

We talked to CDOT to understand a little more about the reasoning behind it.

They say first and foremost it's to try and keep crews fighting the fire safe.

Though the road can't actually catch fire itself the fire can easily blow across it with high flame lengths-- something they say has already happened at least once.

"That is our main concern is being a support for our firefighting efforts and monitoring the fire," says Elise Thatcher, Region 3 Communications Manager, CDOT.

They’re asking drivers to be safe on the roads and slow down if they have limited visibility due to the smoke.

There is still no estimated time for reopening.

