Grizzly Creek Fire: Evacs ordered, 0% containment

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

A sense of urgency in Glenwood Springs as volunteers prepare to help those evacuated because of the Grizzly Creek Fire. The fire is now at 3200 acres, and I-70 is still shut down.

Officials say the Lookout Mountain community in No Name is under evacuation. People in that area can go to the Glenwood Springs Community Center. Bair Ranch on the east end of the canyon is under a pre-evacuation. The fire is moving to the south.

“Do they have a place to stay, do they have pets, do they need medicines that they didn’t get out when they left,” said Red Cross Volunteer, Rheta Fulton.

Those are just some of the problems she will help people with, if they were forced to evacuate from the No Name area, near Glenwood Springs.

The Glenwood Springs Community Center has been turned into an evacuation center.

“It exceeds 100 people, it may be closer to 200. There’s a place to set up tents on the lawn between the buildings,” Fulton said.

There’s good chance that many people won’t show up, so this location is acting as a resource center.

“We’ve been asked to open the evacuation center, we have NOT been asked to open a shelter,” Fulton said.

Lots of aircraft circled the blaze as the situation escalated, and still no containment at all.

“The part that triggered the evacuations is on the west side….it’s also burning to the northeast, and it’s crossed the river as well,” said David Boyd, with the White Water National Forest.

In fact, the only way to attack the fire for now, is by air.

“The actual canyon itself on the slopes and that sort of thing, we don’t have firefighters, its just not safe,” Boyd said. We do have folks in No Name and around areas with structures which are more accessible.”

And as smoke from the Pine Gulch Fire can be seen toward the west, Mother Nature making nothing easy in Glenwood Canyon.

“The wind was pretty strong in the canyon, and we’re just seeing the fire pick up activity again,” Boyd said.

And the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and there’s no telling when I-70 could be back open.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.