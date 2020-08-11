Market on Main returns to Main Street

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The weekly farmers market is returning to Main Street.

This event had to briefly move to the convention center parking lot because of guidelines given by the health department.

The turnout has been much smaller this year. Usually 5,000 to 7,000 people show up, but this year it has been closer to 500 or 1000 people every week. It usually takes up four blocks, but now it will only be on the 400 block.

Although the attendance is smaller, they are very happy to bring Market on Main back to Main Street.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.