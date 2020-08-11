Former Governor Hickenlooper (D) called out by Club 20 for not attending fall debate

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

One local group is coming together to voice their concerns about former Governor Hickenlooper's lack of attendance in the Western Slope-- specifically for their fall debate.

Club 20 called out the former governor in a press briefing and stated the importance of attending the fall candidate debate held in the Grand Valley.

Some people in attendance at the briefing opposed the agenda due to the lack of republican candidate presence in the valley.

The group says the Hickenlooper campaign has only committed to debates on the I-25 corridor in the fall.

Club 20 believes the Hickenlooper campaign is leaving out Western Slope specific issues with their current schedule.

Christian Reece, Club 20 executive director says “[it] is a broad coalition of people, of leaders, who are coming together today asking governor Hickenlooper’s campaign to change its course and participate in the Club 20 debates,” in regards to today’s briefing.

While, an opponent of the organization’s current message Scott Beilfuss, vice chair, Mesa County Democrats said, “however, congressman Tipton has not been seen over here in 6 years.”

The fall candidate debate will have a limited number of participants due to covid-19.

The event will be live-streamed.

