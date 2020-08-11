Advertisement

Deadline for D51 online learning registration approaching

Some District 51 parents have another date to mark on the calendar.
Mesa County Valley School District 51 says they will be starting the school year on August 17.
Mesa County Valley School District 51 says they will be starting the school year on August 17.(KKCO/ KJCT)
By (Dave Ackert)
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Parents that are still undecided on whether they want their kids to return, in person, to the classroom or to learn remotely will have to make that decision by Wednesday, August 12th.

D51 schools are opening buildings and classrooms starting next week. Parents still have the option of online learning, but those who choose 100% online learning have to register by Wednesday, August 12th.

Students enrolled in the program will stay affiliated with their school of record. The curriculum is self-paced.

The online program starts Monday, August 24th.

A link to the Online Learning Registration form can be found below:

D51 K-12 Online Learning Registration Form

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fatal structure fire on F Road

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By (Dave Ackert)
Monday evening, fire crews with the Clifton Fire Protection District responded to a structure fire at 3272 F Road. One person, an adult female, and a cat died in the fire. Three people evacuated safely.

News

Pine Gulch Wildfire continues to grow, reaches over 36,000 acres

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey), Yzabelah Roberts and (Paulina Aguilar)
The Pine Gulch Fire is currently burning 36,449 acres.

News

Grizzly Creek Wildfire continues to shut down I-70, causes evacuations

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
I-70 remains shutdown between Gypsum and Glenwood Springs as the Grizzly Creek Fire remains active.

News

Missing Fruita woman found safe in New Mexico

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Fruita Police Department has confirmed that Judy Shaver, a 76-year-old that the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reported missing on Monday, has been found safe in New Mexico.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Pine Gulch Fire impacting surrounding communities

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By (Jason Burger)
Smoke from the Pine Gulch Fire has been noticed across Colorado, but now its heavy in Rifle. This, as the fire approaches the 30,000 acre mark.

News

Market on Main returns to Main Street

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
The farmers market might look a little different.

News

Clifton and Palisade Fire Departments discuss in-depth partnership

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
After experiencing an increase in call volumes Clifton and Palisade Fire Departments are looking to join forces.

News

Former Governor Hickenlooper (D) called out by Club 20 for not attending fall debate

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
One local group is coming together to voice their concerns about former Governor Hickenlooper's lack of attendance in the Western Slope-- specifically for their fall debate.