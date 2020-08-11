Deadline for D51 online learning registration approaching

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Parents that are still undecided on whether they want their kids to return, in person, to the classroom or to learn remotely will have to make that decision by Wednesday, August 12th.

D51 schools are opening buildings and classrooms starting next week. Parents still have the option of online learning, but those who choose 100% online learning have to register by Wednesday, August 12th.

Students enrolled in the program will stay affiliated with their school of record. The curriculum is self-paced.

“I think we anticipate some changes on both sides, in person and online, as the school year gets started students think well maybe I want to be with my friends or they think maybe I want to stay home. I think we are going to see some changes there and parents do have the option to make that switch.”

The online program starts Monday, August 24th.

A link to the Online Learning Registration form can be found below:

