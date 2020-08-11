Advertisement

Clifton and Palisade Fire Departments discuss in-depth partnership

After experiencing an increase in call volumes Clifton and Palisade Fire Departments are looking to join forces.
After experiencing an increase in call volumes Clifton and Palisade Fire Departments are looking to join forces.
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:18 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

After experiencing an increase in call volumes Clifton and Palisade Fire Departments are looking to join forces.

Additional emergency services for medical and rescue calls have played a big role in the topic’s discussion that’s been going on since 2007. Currently, all Mesa County fire agencies operate under a mutual aid agreement-- essentially, helping take each other’s calls when needed.

“Fire equipment is very expensive, so if Palisade Fire can have some equipment--Clifton has the other equipment--we’re not having to duplicate it, but we can share resources-- it benefits everyone—including the taxpayers and the citizens,” says Janet Hawkinson, town manager of Palisade.

To decrease the differences in protocol at emergency scenes for first responders and in-turn increase the safety for both the crew and patients, they’ve given a lot of thought towards unified training—something they already do a bit of.

As of now, each station will still have their same building and jurisdiction. They hope to have a more solidified plan by the beginning of next year.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

