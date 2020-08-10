I-70 shutdown in Glenwood Canyon due to brush fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -I-70 is shut down in both directions through Glenwood Canyon due to a brush fire.

The closure for both directions is between Mile Point 116 and 133 (Dotsero). There is no estimated time for reopening at this time.

Local fire agencies are responding to the fire. A helicopter and four heavy air tankers are en route. The fire is approximately 100 acres in size as is growing.

