CBI issues alert for missing Fruita woman

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued an alert for Judy Shaver, a 76-year-old who has gone missing out of Fruita.
By Calvin Corey
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Shaver, who suffers from a cognitive impairment requires medication, is oxygen dependent, and is not physically mobile without assistance. She was last seen in the area of North Park Court in Fruita at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 9.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts, and white house slippers. She has gray hair and blue eyes and is 5′6″ and weights 200 lbs.

She may be in a maroon 2003 Honda CR-V, with a Colorado license plate: 703CYS.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

