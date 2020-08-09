Advertisement

Humane society hosts low-cost vaccination clinic

By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 4:42 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Roice-Hurst Humane Society and the Grand Valley Cat Project hosted another low-cost vaccination clinic on Sunday.

The clinic used to be once a month, but due to the high volume of participants it is now held every two weeks.

To participate in the clinic you must schedule an appointment and take your pet in for an exam. They have a list of vaccines and other services offered at a discounted rate.

The executive director, Anna Stout, explained that it is even more important to keep pets up to date on vaccines because of the Coronavirus. If you unexpectedly get sick and need to board your animal, it is essential that they have all of their vaccines.

All of the appointments are full for the next few weeks, but there are still some appointments available in October.

