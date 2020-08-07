RMAC Postpones Fall Sports

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

In a meeting on Thursday, the RMAC has decided to postpone conference schedules and championships for fall sports to the spring semester. This includes Football, Men’s and Women’s Soccer and Volleyball.

Men’s and Women’s Cross Country and Golf will compete as originally scheduled in the fall. The decision was made based on the recent NCAA mandate and the Division II Presidents Council decision to cancel fall championships. This will allow league members to work with the student-athlete safety measures to prepare for competition in 2021.Practice opportunities will still be available in the fall for fall sport student-athletes at the discretion of the school and Division II rules.

“After reviewing and discussing the Board of Governors’ directives, the Division II Presidents Council made the difficult decision that holding fall championships in any capacity was not a viable or fiscally responsible option for Division II,” said Sandra Jordan, chancellor of South Carolina Aiken and chair of the council. “This decision was discussed very thoroughly, and I assure you, it was not made lightly. It is important to note that fall student-athletes will be given eligibility-related flexibility to allow them championship opportunities in the future. As we move forward, we will continue to focus on providing the best championships experience for our winter and spring student-athletes who were not afforded those opportunities at the beginning of this pandemic.”

The RMAC will continue to monitor developments regarding health and safety, along with guidance to make any adjustments moving forward.