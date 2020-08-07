Advertisement

Montrose County adjusts variance due to rising number of covid-19 cases

Montrose County sees an increase in covid-19 cases forcing adjustments to their variance.
Montrose County sees an increase in covid-19 cases forcing adjustments to their variance.(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:42 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) -

Montrose County sees an increase in covid-19 cases forcing adjustments to their variance.

The county is now encouraging bars without food to serve food so they can stay open and gyms are at a limited capacity.

They’ve had a total of 11 deaths from the virus and 264 total positive cases.

The county says they anticipated the increase in numbers when they started to reopen.

“We’re mostly concerned about our hospital capacity and that’s what we’re really focusing on, making sure someone has room in the event that someone needs to be hospitalized,” says Sue Hansen, Montrose County Commissioner.

There has been a total of 23 positive cases since their last report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sunset Mesa Funeral Home victims honored at cemetery

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
The families hope to use the bench as a place to grieve, especially for those who don't know the whereabouts of their loved ones bodies.

News

Man dies while hiking

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Paulina Aguilar
52 year old, Larry Vangelder, passed away while hiking on Thursday

News

Pine Gulch Wildfire burns nearly 12,000 acres, further growth expected

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey), Yzabelah Roberts and (Paulina Aguilar)
The Pine Gulch Fire is currently burning 11,846 acres.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 7 hours ago

Latest News

News

Crime Stoppers seeks person involved in Arrowhead Interagency Hotshot theft

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
Crime Stoppers of Mesa County is asking for the public’s help to identify the person(s) who broke into an Arrowhead Interagency Hotshot Dodge Ram 5500 Truck, stealing government radios, tools, backpacks, gas cans and torch canisters.

News

Rio Grande Avenue to close for construction

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
Rio Grande Avenue in Montrose will be closed from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, as crews begin work on the Montrose Recreation District. All traffic at Riverbottom Drive will be closed and a detour will be in place around the area. Apollo Road will remain open.

News

Wildfire temporarily closes I-70 near West Glenwood Springs on Wednesday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Both lanes on I-70 were closed on Wednesday afternoon after a wildfire started in West Glenwood Springs.

News

Local group RAW hosts “Oppressed People’s March”

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By (Jason Burger)
Supporters of local organization “RAW” (Right and Wrong) spoke to Grand Junction City Council members after they marched from Lincoln Park. This was called the “Oppressed People’s March,” where members of RAW, the LGBTQ community, Hispanic people, and any other groups could come together.

News

D51 adapting to new CHSAA sports schedule

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By (Jason Burger)
District 51 athletics staff are faced with lots of new logistics after CHSAA announced some Fall sports seasons will now be played in the Spring.

News

Mesa County Public Health urges flu vaccinations before flu season

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:38 PM MDT
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Covid-19 isn't the only thing health experts are concerned about as fall approaches-- they're also cautioning people about the flu.