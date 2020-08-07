Montrose County adjusts variance due to rising number of covid-19 cases

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) -

Montrose County sees an increase in covid-19 cases forcing adjustments to their variance.

The county is now encouraging bars without food to serve food so they can stay open and gyms are at a limited capacity.

They’ve had a total of 11 deaths from the virus and 264 total positive cases.

The county says they anticipated the increase in numbers when they started to reopen.

“We’re mostly concerned about our hospital capacity and that’s what we’re really focusing on, making sure someone has room in the event that someone needs to be hospitalized,” says Sue Hansen, Montrose County Commissioner.

There has been a total of 23 positive cases since their last report on Tuesday, July 28th.

