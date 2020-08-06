Mesa County Public Health urges flu vaccinations before flu season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Covid-19 isn't the only thing health experts are concerned about as fall approaches-- they're also cautioning people about the flu.

They say getting a flu shot is important to help lessen the impact on illness on the community and frontline workers.

Flu season starts in October, but they recommend people get vaccinated before the season begins.

The shot can take about two weeks to go into effect.

If you are experiencing flu symptoms they recommend getting both a flu and COVID-19 test.

“By keeping people from getting sick with flu of course that will keep people out of the doctor’s office, out of the doctor’s office, out of the emergency departments, and out of the hospital, so it will really help the entire community—the more people that are protected from the flu,” Andy Tyler, regional epidemiologist, MCPH.

Mesa County Public Health says they will also be offering flu clinics for local businesses.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.