Crime Stoppers seeks person involved in Arrowhead Interagency Hotshot theft

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers of Mesa County is asking for the public’s help to identify the person(s) who broke into an Arrowhead Interagency Hotshot Dodge Ram 5500 Truck, stealing government radios, tools, backpacks, gas cans and torch canisters.

It happened June 19. The truck was in the parking lot of the Courtyard Marriot near Horizon Drive. A lot of the missing items have “Arrowhead,” engraved on them.

Officials estimate that damage from the theft is over $3,000 dollars.

If you have any information on the crime, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 970-241-7867.

