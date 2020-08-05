Veterans Charity Ride stops in Fruita on their way to Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Helping veterans get outdoors, that's what one non-profit does in the form of motorcycle therapy.

The Veterans Charity Ride road from Moab, Utah and stopped in Fruita on their way to South Dakota for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The group aims to get veterans back into the community and connect with other former military members.

The VCR will be donating personal protective equipment to front-line workers throughout the ride.

They will stop in Craig and Fort Collins along the way.

“Oh, it’s—it’s amazing it gets really hard sometimes because a lot of folks don’t understand us they haven’t been there, they haven’t see what we’ve seen and it’s great to get that brotherhood together and take a deep breath and talk,” says motorcyclist, Anthony Wick.

The motorcyclists at Sturgis will stay within their individual groups to maintain social distancing.

