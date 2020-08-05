I-70 closed in both directions near Glenwood Springs due to fire
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:19 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - CDOT is reporting that I-70 is closed in both directions near West Glenwood Springs because of a wildfire.
Colorado River Fire Rescue is sending multiple resources to the fire, and say that air support is on its way to aid ground personnel.
CSP Eagle says to expect extended closures.
We will continue to monitor the situation. Check back for updates.
