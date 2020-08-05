D51 ordering more computers for students

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

District 51 discussed online learning at their board meeting Tuesday.

We're told the enrollment for online classes has jumped to more than 1,600 Kindergarten through 12th grade students. On Tuesday it was about 1,100.

The district also says some of the Chromebook laptops they need are on backorder, but they feel prepared if they need to move to full time online learning.

"For the rest of the district, we are planning on going to a one to one, every student having their own chromebook, and so some of those items are still on backorder, but we are expecting some of them soon and then the rest this Fall, so that if we do move back to a fully 100 percent remote option, we'll have those chromebooks in place," said Assistant Superintendent, Brian Hill.

We’re told teachers and staff that can’t return to school for medical reasons will be partnered with students in the online program.

