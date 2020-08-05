Arson suspected after five found dead in Denver area house fire

DENVER (AP) - Firefighters in Denver say five people have been found dead in a house fire that authorities suspect was intentionally set.

Firefighters believe that the victims were two children and three adults. A Denver Fire Department spokesman says three people who were on the the upper story of the house managed to escape but the fire’s heat pushed back a police officer trying to rescue those on the first floor.

The chief of investigations for Denver police says officers are investigating the fire along with firefighters because there are indications that it was arson. He declined to elaborate on the evidence.

