Pine Gulch Fire impacting air quality

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

One local non-profit says the Pine Gulch Fire isn’t just affecting those battling it, but it’s also impacting the quality of air in the valley.

Citizens for Clean Air say the air quality has been decreasing since the fire started.

The people whose health is most affected by the fire are those with health conditions like asthma.

They say the best thing to do is stay indoors and use an air conditioner instead of a swamp cooler.

“The part that’s especially dangerous to human health are very very tiny particles, smaller-- much smaller than the human hair and once we breathe them into our lungs, the danger is—we can absorb them into our bloodstreams,” says Karen Sjoberg, president, Citizens for Clean Air.

The group has a map that lists the air quality in different areas of the valley.

