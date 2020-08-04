D51 teachers return to the classrooms

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Teacher with D51 returned to the classroom, and this year with a lot more changes this previous years.

Teachers wore masks as they set up their classrooms, and desks had to be placed six feet apart to align with social distancing guidelines.

They are also preparing lesson plans for both in-person, and online classes.

“Having an education doesn’t guarantee anything but not having an education guarantees a whole lot and we’re here for the kids,” says East Middle School Sixth Grade Teacher Patrick Roenicke.

D51 says they are limiting all visitors inside school buildings for healthy and safety reasons for the time being. Only staff and students will be allowed inside, unless otherwise decided.

