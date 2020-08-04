Advertisement

CHSAA releases calendar, several sports pushed back

The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) released the fall 2020-21 athletics and activities schedules on Tuesday.
By Calvin Corey
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) released the fall 2020-21 athletics and activities schedules on Tuesday.

One of the highlights of the calendar is the push back of several big fall sports throughout the state. Football, field hockey, gymnastics, boys soccer, spirit, unified bowling and girls volleyball are all being pushed back until March 1.

However, several other sports are still scheduled to take place this fall.

Boys golf, softball and boys tennis is set to begin on Aug. 10, and cross country on Aug. 12. All fall sports taking place will be concluded by October 17 says CHSAA.

For the full schedule, head here https://chsaanow.com/2020-08-04/chsaa-announces-2020-21-athletics-and-activities-calendar/

