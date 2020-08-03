Three Western Slope residents sentenced for poaching elk

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Three Western Slope residents have been sentenced for poaching two trophy bull elk last fall according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

Meeker residents Henry Musser and John Allen Musser, along with a juvenile, all entered guilty plea’s last week in Moffat County courtrooms.

The poaching incident on September 25 of 2019 occurred in an area along Moffat County Road 67 in Sand Wash Basin.

One witness reported a wounded bull and a suspicious truck to CPW. A CPW officer arrived to the scene and found evidence that eventually led to a truck owned by 18-year-old Henry Musser. After further investigation, the CPW found that Henry’s father, John, was also involved in the incident. Information gathered then led to the CPW finding a second elk that was poached by the three suspects.

“The Sand Wash case shows the importance of witnesses in helping be the eyes of wildlife across the vast and remote parts of the state,” Goncalves said. “We can’t be everywhere but there are many people recreating and traveling the back roads who can report to us anything they see that is suspicious.”

The suspects have been sentenced to community service, probation, and the father received a deferred felony. All three had to forfeit their hunting equipment and could lose the privilege of hunting and fishing in Colorado and 48 other states.

