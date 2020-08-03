MCSD comes up with reopening plan

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Montrose County School District has released its “return to learn” plan for the upcoming school year. Parents and staff have until Wednesday, Aug. 5, to choose from remote learning, or in-person learning.

“I think that we need a lot of grace, grace for parents, grace for the kids, it’s going to be new and different for everybody involved so i think that we just need to show each other kindness,” Fifth Grade Teacher Melissa Good says.

Hybrid classes would be an option only if schools need to transition to remote learning for a temporary period because of the virus. Officials say results will be published on Aug. 14.

For in-person classes, masks are required for all staff and students fifth to 12th grade, and masks are encouraged for all other students.

Officials say that they'll be adding more cleaning protocols, screenings, frequent handwashing and putting students into cohorts.

Montrose County Schools begin on Aug. 27.

