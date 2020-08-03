Advertisement

MCSD comes up with reopening plan

MCSD comes up with school reopening plan.
MCSD comes up with school reopening plan.(KKCO)
By Goldene Brown
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 3:51 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Montrose County School District has released its “return to learn” plan for the upcoming school year. Parents and staff have until Wednesday, Aug. 5, to choose from remote learning, or in-person learning.

“I think that we need a lot of grace, grace for parents, grace for the kids, it’s going to be new and different for everybody involved so i think that we just need to show each other kindness,” Fifth Grade Teacher Melissa Good says.

Hybrid classes would be an option only if schools need to transition to remote learning for a temporary period because of the virus. Officials say results will be published on Aug. 14.

For in-person classes, masks are required for all staff and students fifth to 12th grade, and masks are encouraged for all other students.

Officials say that they'll be adding more cleaning protocols, screenings, frequent handwashing and putting students into cohorts.

Montrose County Schools begin on Aug. 27.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 33 minutes ago

News

Pine Gulch Fire burns over 1,500 acres

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By (Paulina Aguilar) and (Calvin Corey)
Pine Gulch Fire burns 1,500 acres

Latest News

News

Three Western Slope residents sentenced for poaching elk

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Three Western Slopes residents have been sentenced for poaching two trophy bull elk last fall according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

News

Church collects school supplies to help kids in need

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Paulina Aguilar
The Downtown Vineyard Church is giving out backpacks full of school supplies to kids ages 8-12.

News

CMU holds 2020 Graduation Ceremony

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 2:26 PM MDT
|
By Paulina Aguilar
CMU holds 2020 graduation ceremony

News

16th Annual Colorado River Clean Up

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 2:17 PM MDT
|
By (Paulina Aguilar)
Volunteers gather from Palisade to Fruita to help clean trash from the Colorado River

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 11:29 AM MDT
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

News

District 51 to clean schools to keep students safe

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:28 PM MDT
|
By (Paulina Aguilar)
District 51 implement plans to clean and keeps students safe