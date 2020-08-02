Pine Gulch Fire burns over 1,000 acres

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Firefighters responded 18 miles north of Grand Junction on Friday evening to the Pine Gulch Fire on BLM lands in the Northern Bookcliffs.

As of Sunday afternoon, what started out as a 20 acre fire, has now grown to 1,020 acres and is 0% contained. It was likely started by lightning. The fire is in a remote area which can only be accessed by foot.

“It’s not a developed trail, access area. Crews are having to find the closed point on a road then hike into the fire from there. It’s really rough terrain, not the easiest stuff to get around in,” says Maribeth Pecotte of BLM.

On Saturday, there were 120 resources including Mesa County fighting the Pine Gulch and on Sunday there are 86.

Single engine tankers are dropping retardant, a red powder that is used to get ahead of the fire to slow it down. The current weather is hot and dry which may cause the fire to grow quickly. BLM asks the public to keep drones out of the area because if they are in the air, firefighting aircraft would not be able to fly.

There are a couple structures near the fire but they are not currently threatened, and no evacuations have been made.

