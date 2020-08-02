Advertisement

Church collects school supplies to help kids in need

By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 3:47 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

For the 2nd year in a row, people donated backpacks at Downtown Vineyard Church for kids in need.

In those backpacks are school supplies for kids ages 8-12. The backpacks are full of supplies including folders, crayons, pencils, and notebook paper. The church partnered with The Center, a non profit that helps kids in tough situations.

“The center for children is actually a place that children that have been abused go and get the support and the help that they need. Whether they are doing in home learning or they are going back to school, everyone needs a backpack. As a community I feel that we need to support them and be there for them,” says Compassion Director, Angela Scott.

You can drop off backpacks at any time.

Supply list:

· Backpack (large enough for a file folder)

· Package of pre-sharpened No. 2 yellow pencils

· Pink Erasers (no pencil tops)

· 1 box Crayola crayons

· 1 box Crayola skinny markers

· 1 pair of blunt point scissors (Fiskars)

· 1 glue stick

· 1 package of notebook paper (wide lined)

· 1 inch 3 ring binder

· 4 plain pocket folders

· 2 wide lined composition notebooks

