CMU holds 2020 Graduation Ceremony

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The wait is finally over for CMU grads. COVID-19 postponed the ceremony for the class of 2020 in the spring. In addition to a virtual ceremony this summer, the Mavericks held three separate ceremonies Saturday morning.

All students, staff, faculty and guests respectively wore their masks and practiced social distancing. Almost 2,000 graduates walked to get their diploma. But one of the most important days of their lives almost didn’t happen.

Some students had already left to join the work force and start the next chapter of their lives. And others like Rachel who majored in civil engineering, made the long drive back to walk across that stage. Alexander who majored in construction management, had a full time job set after graduation and thought the had his whole life planned out. But COVID made other plans.

“If it’s not one thing, it’s another thing that’s stopping me. It’s honestly help me kind of grow and think as an adult. I can’t just think of what could have been, i need to think of what’s going to happen now,” says graduate, Alexander Lopez.

Alexanders’ new plans to help at his fathers’ construction company in California. But regardless of their situation, the biggest lesson they learned, is to never give up.

“There’s times when people want to give up when they’re doing something hard but that tells you to push yourself even harder so that’s what I did,” says graduate, Nathan Smithgall.