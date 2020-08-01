248 acre fire burns in Book Cliff area

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Firefighters responded Friday evening to the Pine Gulch Fire on BLM lands in the Book Cliff area.

The fire started out as 20 acres but has now grown to approximately 248 acres.

The fire is actively burning in pinyon-jupiter, oak brush, and sage. No structures are in danger at the moment, but there is private land to the north and east of the fire with ranch structures scattered throughout it.

The upper Colorado River Type 3 team is being mobilized in order to manage the fire.

